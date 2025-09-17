The Norwegian Krone (NOK) remains in the spotlight ahead of the decisive Norges Bank interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday at 08:00 GMT. The EUR/NOK pair is trading around 11.60, up 0.3% on the day, after hitting 11.54 last week, its lowest level in three months.
While the consensus is still for a 25 basis points rate cut to 4.00%, uncertainty remains high, fuelled by persistent core inflation at 3.1% and a solid economic outlook.
This meeting, accompanied by the publication of the monetary policy report, could provoke a strong market reaction, as Norges Bank is renowned for its surprise decisions.
A monetary dilemma for Norway
Norway's macroeconomic signals are confusing. On the one hand, inflation remains well above the central bank's 2% target, with a technical adjustment that puts core inflation even closer to 3.5% than officially announced.
"Altogether, today's [inflation] figures were stronger than expected... This raises questions about whether Norges Bank will deliver a cut next week", wrote Handelsbanken in a note relayed by Reuters, following the publication of Norway's inflation data last week.
The strength of the economy reinforces these doubts. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% against expectations of 0.3%, while the latest survey by Norges Bank's regional network confirmed a stable growth outlook.
"The central bank is not facing a continental economy in urgent need of easing," observes Emil Lundh of MNI Markets, who favors a status quo by the central bank.
However, other institutions still consider easing likely. ING believes that "despite sticky inflation and a solid outlook, we are still leaning towards a cut to 4.0%", stresses FX strategist Francesco Pesole.
TD Securities even speaks of a "hawkish cut", underlining the likelihood of the decision being accompanied by a restrictive outlook to limit the impact on the NOK.
The Oil factor and external flows
The Oil market, a key factor for the Norwegian currency, does not argue in favor of a stronger NOK. Brent Crude Oil prices have stagnated since the end of August, while OPEC is forecasting a further increase in supply.
According to Nordea's FX Strategist Sara Midtgaard, "demand is insufficient to absorb the entire increase, which could weigh on prices and therefore on the Krone".
At the same time, the central bank could increase its foreign currency purchases as early as next year to offset an Oil-adjusted budget deficit. On its own, this factor should support the NOK, but it risks being neutralized by the attraction of investment flows to the Eurozone, particularly Germany.
Technical analysis of EUR/NOK: An inflection point?
EUR/NOK 4-hour chart. Source: FXStreet
Since mid-August, EUR/NOK has corrected sharply downwards, falling from close to 12.00 to 11.55, a low not seen since June 20.
However, the currency pair is attempting to rebound within its short-term downtrend channel visible on the 4-hour chart. An upward breakout remains necessary before a more solid recovery can be envisaged, and possibly a new test of the resistance zone below 12.00.
Note that the upper border of the channel, currently at 11.67, is reinforced by the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently at 11.69.
On the downside, a fall below the recent low at 11.54 could accentuate the downward pressure, with the next support holding towards the channel's lower bound at 11.45, then the June low at 11.41.
The NOK's next direction will depend heavily on Norges Bank's decision on Thursday. A status quo could strengthen the NOK in the short term and send EUR/NOK tumbling. Conversely, a rate cut, even if accompanied by cautious rhetoric, would pave the way for a EUR/NOK rebound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to daily lows near 1.1830, focus remains on the Fed
EUR/USD now loses some momentum and recedes toward the area of daily lows near 1.1830 in the context of a modest recovery in the US Dollar, ahead of the crucial FOMC gathering later in the European evening.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3650 prior to Fed
GBP/USD now alternates gains with losses around the mid-1.3600s on Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors seem to have ignored the UK inflation figures while remaining cautious ahead of the key Fed interest rate decision.
Gold bounces off lows, back around $3,670 pre-Fed
Gold now manages to gather some traction and rebounds from earlier lows near $3,660 per troy ounce on Wednesday. The precious metal’s renewed selling pressure comes in response to the modest uptick in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the FOMC event.
BoC expected to cut interest rate as growth slows and the labour market weakens
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to 2.50% after three consecutive ‘on hold’ decisions. The chances of the BoC resuming its easing cycle have increased due to weak growth, a soft labour market, and relatively controlled inflation.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.