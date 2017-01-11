North Korea is developing an advanced intercontinental missile - CNN

North Korea is developing an advanced intercontinental missile - CNNBy Omkar Godbole
CNN is reporting this Thursday morning that North Korea is already working on an advanced version of its existing K-20 intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the US. The nation launched its first ICBM less than six months ago.
