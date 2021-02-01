NOK Stock Price and News: Nokia Oyj falls as short squeeze momentum fades to close the week

- NYSE:NOK falls 2.77% to close the week as the S&P 500 tumbles.
- r/WallStreetBets continues its assault on hedge fund managers to close the week.
- Nokia Oyj was the highest traded equity in European markets over the past week.
NYSE:NOK has been reeled into the current Wall Street war between hedge fund managers and the Reddit subgroup r/WallStreetBets and it is not even a highly shorted company. Shares of the Finnish telecom giant sank by 2.77% on Friday and the stock closed at a price of $4.56 to end a tumultuous week on Wall Street. Nokia saw a daily transaction volume of over 358 million shares, which is more than five times the average daily volume of 70 million shares. During the past week, Nokia hit a new 52-week high of $9.79 before settling back down to its current price levels.
It has been quite the week for Nokia shareholders who unexpectedly got swept up in the great short squeeze of 2021. While other stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) are known to have massive short positions against them, Nokia does not, which makes it all the more confusing as to why it has been included. Because of its recent trading volume, mobile trading platform Robinhood has added Nokia to its banned stock list to limit how much investors can trade it.
NOK stock forecast
Like BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), Nokia actually has its own legs to stand on after the r/WallStreetBets rally ends, as the firm is still a global leader in telecom services. For its part, Nokia is already trying to distance itself from the movement, publicly stating that they are not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or material change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as the US dollar makes a comeback
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.2100, hit by broad-based US dollar comeback. The ECB downplaying rate cut odds and upbeat Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI fail to lift the euro. Seasonality favors strength in the US dollar in February.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM.
Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing
XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI
XRP price goes under extreme manipulation by new Telegram group
XRP price is up more than 140% since January 30. The recent upswing seems to be inspired by GameStop’s price action, which was mainly manipulated by the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit community. Despite the hype around Ripple, on-chain metrics forecast a bearish outlook as whales continue dumping their holdings en masse.
US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM
The greenback starts the week on the bid side and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in the 90.80/85 band.