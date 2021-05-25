No need to boost yuan to cool inflation – China Press

The Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) policymakers see no need to strengthen the yuan to tame rising imported inflation, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing a domestic economist.
Key quotes
“The current commodity price gains may only be short-term, the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to tighten liquidity, and commodity supplies can increase.”
“The yuan may not continue to appreciate significantly as other countries regain their production.”
