NIO Stock Price: Nio Inc slips as EV sector shows weakness despite market rebound

- NYSE: NIO fell by 1.91% during Thursday’s trading session.
- EV stocks continued to slide as Nio, Tesla, and Li Auto all struggled.
- Rivian may have just lost its competitive advantage and biggest partner.
NYSE:NIO investors were undecided on Thursday, but at the end of the day the stock closed lower once again. Shares of Nio dropped a further 1.91% and closed the trading session at $29.31. The Chinese EV stock failed to hold the $30.00 price level once again as broader EV sector weakness added pressure, despite growth stocks finally seeing some reprieve from the recent sell off. All three major indices fell into the red by the close despite a bounce back into positive territory during intraday trading. The Dow Jones was the biggest loser on Thursday falling by 170 basis points, as the markets paused ahead of the key December jobs report that is being released on Friday.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The electric vehicle sector has been one of the hottest on the market for the better part of 2020 and 2021, but so far in 2022 it has been all downhill. Sector weakness continued on Thursday and once again it was industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) that was dragging its competitors down with it. Shares of Tesla dipped a further 2.15% despite a price target raise to $1,300 from Bank of America. Nio, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) were also trading lower, while Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) managed to eke out gains.
NIO stock news
Speaking of Rivian, shares of the electric truck maker dipped below its IPO price during intraday trading on Thursday. The reason? Despite Bank of America being bullish on the stock as well, it was the report that Rivian’s biggest competitive advantage was signing a partnership with another EV maker. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Dodge, are partnering to release the Dodge Ram ProMaster EV to the consumer market. Not only did Amazon sign on with another EV maker, but it is to make another electric truck model. Shares of Rivian were down 2.98% on Thursday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.