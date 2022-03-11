Nio Stock News and Forecast: Why is NIO down again?

- Nio stock collapses 12% on Thursday as EV stocks slide.
- Rivian earnings after the close are terrible and will put more pressure on the sector.
- NIO closes below key support meaning more losses are likely.
Nio stock (NIO) is certainly demonstrating enough volatility for the last two sessions. NIO stock surged on Wednesday, adding 12% before giving it all back and some on Thursday when NIO closed at $17.77. The stock remains under pressure, and the latest surge in nickel prices will not help. Morgan Stanley earlier picked up on this, saying it would add $1,000 to the price of electric vehicles. Business Insider yesterday said it would now add $2,000 to the selling price of EVs. Neither is a good result, and margins will continue to be pressured by surging commodity and input prices, as well as shipping costs.
Nio Stock News
News out late last night hit Chinese internet stocks hard in the afterhours market. The main Chinese internet ETF (KWEB) fell nearly 10% on Thursday, mainly on the back news that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified several Chinese companies that may be delisted if they fail to comply with auditing requirements. The companies mentioned are Yum China (YUMC), ACM Research (ACMR), BeiGene (BEIGF), HutchMed (HCM), and ZaiLab (ZLAB). While NIO was not among those stocks mentioned by the SEC, all Chinese tech stocks suffered contagion effects. This renews fears of delisting that surfaced late last year when DIDI was delisted. This was only after a successful listing for DIDI in New York a few months previous.
We also note rumours this morning of some form of potential agreement or partnership between Nio and Warren Buffet-backed BYD (BYDDY). CNEVPost reported on Thursday that BYD Chairman Wang Chaunfu was spotted at NIO House campus with Nio founder and CEO William Li.
Nio Stock Forecast
The bearish trend continues now that Nio has broken the support at $18.48. This brings into focus the big old high from July 2020 around $15. There is a volume gap from $18 to $15, which could mean a sharp drop, but $15 does have decent volume so should stabilise the fall. There is an important gap from $10.72 to $9.38. $27.34 remain the bearish pivot, above NIO is back to being bullish.
NIO stock chart, weekly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 on improving mood
EUR/USD fell toward 1.0950 in the early European session on Friday but managed to reverse its direction. Russian President Putin's comments about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine allowed risk flows to dominate the markets and EUR/USD recovered above 1.1000.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.3100
GBP/USD pared its daily losses and climbed above 1.3100 ahead of the American session. Russian President Putin's latest comments revived optimism for a ceasefire and caused the safe-haven greenback to lose interest.
Gold comes under renewed bearish pressure, falls below $1,970
The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment on renewed optimism for a de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is weighing on gold on Friday. XAU/USD is trading below $1,970 heading into the American session and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% above 2%.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.