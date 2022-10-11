In addition to weakness across the EV sector, legacy automakers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) were weighing down the industry. Both stocks were downgraded by an analyst at UBS as they cited a fall in consumer demand as well as the probability of an impending economic recession. The analyst downgraded Ford from Neutral to Sell with a new price target of $10. General Motors was downgraded from Buy to Neutral, although UBS believes GM can potentially weather the storm better than Ford.

Following a week of national holidays in China, cases of Covid-19 were once again on the rise, and several cities imposed new lockdowns. Several regions reported thousands of new cases after last week even though domestic travel was down compared to previous years. Shanghai implemented some new lockdowns on entertainment venues like cinemas, and any further lockdowns in the city would certainly have an impact on Nio.

Nio (NIO) kicked the week off on the back foot as weakness across the electric vehicle sector and fresh lockdowns in China weighed on the stock. On Monday, shares of Nio sank by a further 3.5% and closed the trading session at a price of $13.28. All three major indices closed in the red yet again as stocks extended their losses from last week. Continued weakness in tech and semiconductor stocks led the Nasdaq to close at its lowest level in two years. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.8%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 1% during the session.

