Electric vehicle stocks were tumbling on Friday as the sector continued to get hit over fears of more hawkish rate hikes from the Fed. Tesla (TSLA) had its worst trading week since 2020 as the EV leader fell by a further 6.3% on Friday and more than 12% for the week. Rivian (RIVN) , Lucid (LCID) and Mullen Automotive (MULN) were all trading well below water during Friday’s session.

Nio officially held its European launch event on Friday in Berlin where it showcased the ET7 and ET5 sedans as well as the newly named EL7 SUV. Nio is introducing a novel rental system for its vehicles in Europe, where customers can use flexible leasing for as little as one month at a time. Deliveries for Germany and the Netherlands will officially begin on October 16 and start at a price of 999 euros per month.

Nio (NIO) saw its long-awaited launch in Germany overshadowed by strong economic data for the month of September. On Friday, shares of NIO dropped lower by 6.8% and closed the trading week at a price of $13.76. Stocks pulled back for the third straight day as a stronger than expected jobs report for September sent Treasury yields soaring and growth stocks tumbling lower. Despite the sour end to the week, all three major averages still managed to post modest gains following the two-day rally to start the month. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 2.1%, the S&P 500 dropped by 2.8%, and the NASDAQ fell by 3.8% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.