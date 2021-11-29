NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc tumbles as Omicron Variant hammers the markets

The entire markets were hammered on Friday, but EV stocks took an especially hard hit. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) dropped by 3.05% despite announcing it would be investing $200 million into upgrading its Shanghai GigaFactory. Other EV stocks that were trading lower included Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) which is reporting its third-quarter financial results on Monday morning.

The Chinese government continued its year of regulatory crackdowns on Friday. The CCP requested that ride-hailing company DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) delist itself from the US markets after the government has accused Didi of leaking sensitive data about Chinese citizens. It’s certainly not the first time that Didi and the CCP have clashed since the company went public, and investors in Chinese companies are certainly getting more nervous as there seems to be no end in sight to the CCP’s wrath.

NYSE:NIO continued its volatile week on Friday and despite recording two positives and two negative sessions, the stock managed to close the week 3.63% higher. Shares of Nio fell by 3.45% during Friday’s tumultuous session and closed the trading day at $39.99. It was a nightmare close to the week on Friday as global markets tumbled on the news of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreading throughout South Africa. The Dow Jones had its worst day of 2021, dropping by over 900 basis points, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were both down over 2.0% each. The VIX , which measures market volatility, surged by over 54% on Friday, to hit the highest levels in over six months.

