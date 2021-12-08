NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc surges higher as it signs a key partnership in Europe

- NYSE:NIO gained 2.35% during Tuesday’s trading session.
- Nio announces a major partnership with LeasePlan for its ES8 vehicles.
- Goldman Sachs reports Nio could be nearing a listing in Hong Kong.
NYSE:NIO continued its strong start to the week on Tuesday alongside a broader market rally that further shows investors are looking past the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Shares of Nio gained 2.35% and closed the trading session at $33.10 despite hitting an intraday high price of $34.52. Stocks soared on Tuesday as the NASDAQ had its best single session since March after climbing higher by 3.03%. Mega-cap tech stocks rebounded nicely and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) jumped by 4.24% after investment firm UBS upgraded the stock and stated that ‘no rival is to come even close to Tesla in 2022’.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Just days ahead of its annual Nio Day Event on December 18th, the company announced a major partnership with the European firm LeasePlan, which is a Dutch firm that specializes in vehicle leasing and fleet management. LeasePlan already has about 1.8 million vehicles available to customers across 29 different countries, and its addition of Nio’s ES8 model helps the company with its goal of having net-zero emissions from its fleet by 2030. Nio launched in Norway earlier this year, and recently built its first battery swap stations outside of its home market of China.
NIO stock price
On Tuesday, investment banking company Goldman Sachs also reported that Nio could be close to listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is currently trading on the New York Stock Exchange as an ADR, and a dual listing could have long-term benefits for the firm. Nio would join other Chinese companies like Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and AliBaba (NYSE:BABA) to trade on more than one exchange.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1300 amid weaker USD, yields
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, having risen the most in a week. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields despite a tepid mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies appear to fade. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 2021 lows sub-1.3200
The greenback recovers its poise as the mood partially sours, sending GBP/USD to its lowest since December 2020. Impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK weigh on the pound, fueled by persistent uncertainty about the Omicron variant.
Gold eyes acceptance above $1,792 for further upside
Gold price hits fresh weekly highs as the US dollar tracks the Treasury yields lower. The Omicron covid optimism and pre-US inflation anxiety downs the greenback. However, gold bulls face stiff resistance at the $1,792 technical hurdle, keeping the gains in check.
Crypto markets recover, but BTC could ruin the party
Bitcoin price has been on a steady recovery phase after the recent flash crash. Ethereum and Ripple follow big crypto and are on their trajectories of retracement. The upswing for BTC is likely to continue, but investors need to note that a downswing might emerge such that a range forms.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?