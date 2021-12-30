NIO Stock Forecast: Nio Inc extends losing streak and hits 14-month low

- NYSE: NIO fell by 4.66% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Chinese ADRs struggle again as AliBaba ponders sale of stake in Weibo.
- December delivery numbers are the next catalyst that could reverse Nio’s downward trend.
NYSE: NIO is running out of support levels as the stock erases most of the gains it made during the bull run of 2020. On Wednesday, shares of Nio tumbled a further 4.66% and closed the trading session at $28.25. The drop in price represents Nio’s lowest trading levels in fourteen months, just another reminder of how badly the stock has performed in 2021. Nio has lost nearly 50% of its value this year alone and it’s market cap has been cut in half after nearly touching $100 billion earlier this year. Nio is being hit by two different storms as 2021 comes to a close: the continued sell off of high growth stocks combined with the ongoing pullback of Chinese tech companies.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
If there is one Chinese ADR that has suffered more than Nio in 2021, it is eCommerce giant AliBaba (NYSE: BABA). Many point to AliBaba’s founder Jack Ma as the catalyst for the Chinese government cracking down on big tech companies, and perhaps fittingly, AliBaba has seen its stock fall by 51% in 2021. On Wednesday, the sell off of Chinese ADRs continued as AliBaba is apparently interested in selling its stake in Chinese social media platform Weibo. Investors also saw ride-hailing company Didi (NYSE: DIDI) plummet a further 8.2% as the stock prepares to delist from the US markets.
NIO stock price
Next week Nio will report its December vehicle delivery figures, a report that has largely had a direct effect on the company’s stock. After a disappointing report in October that was explained by Nio closing down production to improve its facilities, Nio once again broke records in November. It is anticipated that December will continue that trend, so Nio investors could see a spike as early as next week.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1300 ahead of US data
EUR/USD tested 1.1300 in the early European session amid renewed USD strength but erased a portion of its daily losses. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.1300.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3500
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses. As choppy trading action continues the pair seems to have steadied around 1.3500 ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold rebound to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.