Nio delivered 15,641 vehicles in September, meeting its quarterly target.

NIO stock added about 1% on the delivery news in Monday premarket.

Nio delivered 55,432 in the third quarter, a 75% gain YoY.

Competitors XPeng, Li Auto are seeing much swifter growth.

Nio (NIO) stock advanced lightly in early Monday trading as the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) purveyor met its quarterly delivery target after announcing deliveries of 15,641 units in September. That figure, helped by a surplus of SUV sales, pushed Nio to meet management’s third-quarter target of deliveries between 55,000 and 57,000.

NIO’s stock price is also helped by positivity concerning a US Congressional deal over the weekend that gave the legislative body another six weeks to hammer out a budget without shutting down the federal government, as was earlier predicted. NASDAQ 100 futures have advanced 0.5% at the time of writing.

Nio stock news: Q3 deliveries rise 75% from a year ago

On Sunday, Nio unveiled its delivery update for the final month of the third quarter. Total deliveries of 55,432 surmounted management’s forecast at the beginning of the quarter, but deliveries did decline throughout the quarter.

July’s 20,462 deliveries were followed by August’s 19,329 deliveries and September’s 15,641. No reason was given why deliveries dropped on a monthly basis. In total, the third quarter witnessed a 75% surge in deliveries YoY, while September deliveries rose 44% YoY.

September’s figures consisted of 11,504 electric SUVs and 4,137 electric sedans. The better mix of SUVs will likely help Nio’s struggle with profitability when it reports Q3 earnings on November 9.

However, Nio’s primary competitors – XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) – both overshadowed Nio’s data from September. XPeng reported an 81% surge in YoY deliveries to 15,310. Even more impressive, Li Auto’s September deliveries exploded 213% from a year ago to 36,060.

Also, unlike Nio, Li Auto and XPeng both experienced rising MoM delivery figures. Both EV companies advanced 1% or more in the premarket.

Nio’s share price has been beaten down since the automaker raised more than $1 billion in a dilutive convertible bond offering in mid-September. Nio’s share price fell more than 20% following the announcement, but has recently rebounded around 10%.