Nio Stock Forecast: A bad sign as NIO shares react poorly to good news

Nio (NIO) has unveiled a new brand called Onvo that it thinks will better compete for the average vehicle customer compared to its current name brand, Nio, that focuses on an appeal to luxury.

After introducing the newest model from Onvo at an event on Wednesday, NIO shares slumped nearly 8% despite a positive note from a respected analyst.

Nio moved further behind in Wednesday’s session as the broader market triumphed on a report that showed inflation trending lower, as well as flat Retail Sales. This news was taken as a sign that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would trim interest rates sooner rather than later, and NASDAQ sailed to an impressive 1.4% gain.

Nio stock news: JPMorgan upgrade follows release of Onvo L60

Executives at Nio unveiled the Onvo L60 on Wednesday, which should be available to buyers in the third quarter of the year. The mid-market SUV is supposed to compete with the Tesla (TSLA) model Y and will retail for just $30,500.

The L60 sports a long-range option that will allow drivers to last as much as 620 miles without needing a new charge. Additionally, drivers can use the company’s patented “three-minute” battery swap at any of over 1,300 Nio stations.

The news may have taken some Nio investors by surprise as it would seem like Nio is spreading its workers thin in order to launch a separate in-house brand. Also, the market likely sees the cheaper Onvo vehicles as a scourge to Nio’s gross margins.

JPMorgan does not seem to see it that way. Analyst Nick Lai wrote a note this week that changed his tune on NIO stock. First, Lai wrote that Nio’s battery as a service model would begin reaping a harvest soon enough by creating a lower entry price for vehicles. Then Lai said that the electric automaker should benefit from new government policies to boost EV demand.

Nio has already seen a measured return to growth so far in 2024 despite an earlier period of flat demand. Nick Lai changed his rating on NIO from Underweight to Neutral but placed a conservative price target on the shares of $5.40.

Lai said that monthly vehicle sales should rise from 15K in the second quarter to 23K in the fourth quarter, followed by a rise to a 12% gross margin.

Nio stock forecast

Nio stock needs to cling to the $5.30 level, which held up most of the time in February and March. Otherwise, a break of that level would send shares reeling back below $4.00. The close on Wednesday at $5.33 really leaves shareholders in the lurch. Will $5.30 hold once again?

The focus for bulls is whether or not they can blast through the $6.00 to $6.30 range. Two chances this month fell flat. From there it's a straight shot to the $7.00 to $7.30 zone that worked as support during Q4 2023.