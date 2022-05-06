NIO stock slumps 15% in US trading as delisting fears grow.

The EV automaker share price down 11% overnight in Hong Kong, just following US losses.

SEC added NIO to its list of stocks that could be delisted.

NIO stock suffered on Thursday as investors bailed on the Chinese electric vehicle builder stock as soon as they heard the news of its potential delisting. The SEC added Nio and XPeng (XPEV) to its growing list, along with other popular Chinese tech names such as JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

Chinese tech has not been a good place to park your investment as the chart below shows us. KWEB, the Chinese internet ETF, is down over 60% in the past 12 months.

KWEB chart, daily

NIO stock news: Underperforming the dismal stock market performance

Thursday was not a good day to park your cash anywhere near the stock market, with a 90%+ down day. That simply means over 90% of all stocks listed on the NYSE finished lower on the day. The Nasdaq crashed 5% while the S&P 500 was down over 3%. So, we need to put that into our calculations when outlined NIO's performance on Thursday. Falling 15% was not unexpected in such a market.

The SEC added NIO to its delisting list and that has sent investors rushing for the exit. US retail investors will not be all that interested in the fact that shares in Hong Kong are fully fungible. Or that Nio Inc. has plans to list in Singapore. Retail investors have been a large part of the volume in the stocks and once out they will not return if the SEC delists the stock.

NIO stock forecast: Remains under heavy selling pressure

NIO stock stopped close to our support at $15.03 on Thursday but it remains under incredible selling pressure. No real let up here but volatility is always an issue. Bear-market rallies can be huge but unless NIO share price breaks above $27 then that is what they are, just bear market rallies.

RSI and MFI remain bearish below 50 and the MACD remains in a bearish crossover. NIO stock is trading below all major moving averages.