- Nikola stock is up 19% to $10.90 in Thursday's premarket.
- NKLA shares are down 90% from their all-time high.
- Nikola plans to produce between 300 and 500 semis this year.
Nikola stock (NKLA) has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday. Though it went public via SPAC in mid-2020, until now the company has not made any commercial sales. Nikola shares have lost 90% of their value since their all-time high in June 2020.
Nikola Stock News: 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks on way
The company has begun production of its Tre model, a battery electric vehicle semi-truck model. The company plans to produce between 300 and 500 Tre units in 2021 at its Coolidge, Arizona factory.
"We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a Nikola spokesperson said.
The semi-truck maker, also named after inventor Nikola Tesla like Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA), has not itself been in the news for awhile since its founder, Trevor Milton, has hogged all the headlines. The former CEO was charged with financial fraud in July 2021 for allegedly providing investors with false information about the progress his company had made toward delivering a production ready semi-truck. Famously, Milton put out a promotional video in 2018 that appeared to show a working prototype of its truck driving on its own power. In fact, it later came out that the truck had been pushed down the hill to make it look like it was driving.
Nikola hired Mike Russell as its new CEO at the time of its IPO but has agreed to pay a $125 million fine to the Securities & Exchange Commission due to Milton's actions. Since being indicted, Miltion has sold more than 10 million shares of Nikola and now may own a smaller stake than CEO Russell. This major insider selling, as well as a new higher interest rate environment that hurts growth stocks, have converged to send shares hurdling lower for nearly two years now.
NKLA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$3.8 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|N/A
|Price/Book
|N/A
|Enterprise Value
|$3.4 billion
|Operating Margin
|N/A
|Profit Margin
|
N/A
|52-week high
|$19.52
|52-week low
|$6.41
|Short Interest
|26%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $12.88
Nikola Stock Forecast: Resistance at $11.50
Nikola's short interest is 26% at last check. This means that the stock does have a greater ability to fall into a short squeeze, which may be in the cards this week. The announcement has certainly turned heads in retail trader land, regardless of the fact that it will not even produce 1,000 units this year.
The premarket price around $10.75 shows that the market has already propelled NKLA stock above the support-turned-resistance present at $9.75. This level comes from late December and early January when shares traded between there and $11.50. This $11.50 level is the next area to conquer before overcoming the December 27, 2021 swing high at $12.14.
The 9-day moving average has managed to pull past both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The stock was actually already moving higher since March 14. Now the 20-day moving average needs to reclaim ground above the 50-day to prove that this rally has legs.
NKLA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 187K from 215K, helping the US Dollar Index cling to its daily gains.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold retreats from 10-day highs, holds near $1,950
After climbing to its highest level in more than a week at $1,957, gold edged lower and was last seen posting small daily gains near $1,950. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 3% on the day after mixed US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.