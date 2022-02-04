NFP Preview: Forecasts from nine major banks, employment to soften due to Omicron

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the January jobs report on Friday, February 4 at 13:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of nine major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
The US economy is expected to have added 150K jobs in January, down from 199K reported in the previous month. The unemployment rate is foreseen to hold steady at 3.9% and Average Hourly Wages are anticipated to rise 0.5% MoM, 5.2% YoY during the reported month.
Danske Bank
“We expect the jobs report will show jobs growth around the current level of 200K. Employment growth is unlikely to pick up pace until more people return back to the labour force.”
RBC Economics
“US payroll employment in January is expected to rise another 150K and the unemployment rate to edge down to 3.8%. The spread of the Omicron variant is not expected to have a significant impact on employment, but could lower hours worked with rapid spread meaning large numbers of workers were likely off sick.”
ING
“The January jobs report is likely to be weak, with a payrolls gain of just 100K expected. The risks are likely to be to the downside given the sharp drop-off in activity and higher-than-expected jobless claims since the Omicron wave hit. Admittedly there are more than 10 million job vacancies right now, but consumer and business caution has been heightened by the latest pandemic developments and hiring is set to have slowed. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful that with covid case numbers now falling in many states, we will start to see consumers re-engage with the economy. That should pave the way for much stronger activity and job readings in February and March.”
SocGen
“We expect a modest NFP gain of 155K. The unemployment rate, which has been falling quickly in recent months, should stabilize in January at 3.9%. We expect the Omicron issue to be a short-term, temporary event, but the January evidence should capture this downside.”
NBF
“Payrolls could have dropped 250K in the month. The household survey is expected to show a similar decline, a development which could still leave the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.9%, assuming the participation rate fell two ticks to 61.7%.”
CIBC
“With activity in service sectors infected by Omicron in January, causing jobless claims to rise, hiring likely slowed to a 102K pace. Most of the impact from Omicron will be on display in a reduction in hours worked in sectors that experienced tighter restrictions and consumer caution, along with worker absenteeism related to infections. As a result, the unemployment rate likely ticked up to 4.0%, while wage growth could have remained hot at 0.5% as job gains were tilted towards higher-paying sectors. We’re below the consensus, which could weigh on the greenback and bond yields.”
Deutsche Bank
“We are expecting NFP to have grown by a relatively subdued +150K in January (in line with consensus), with the unemployment rate remaining at a post-pandemic low of 3.9%. Clearly, Omicron will impact this data, so it'll be tough to get a clear read through but Fed Chair Powell has already said that his personal view is that labour market conditions were consistent with maximum employment, “in the sense of the highest level of employment that is consistent with price stability’.”
TDS
“Payrolls likely plunged in January, but only because of temporary Omicron fallout; if anything, we see downside risk to our -200K estimate. Several Fed officials have already made clear that they will discount weak data as temporary. Also, we see upside risk on average hourly earnings, with an already strong trend likely to be added to by temporary Omicron effects relating to the composition of payrolls and the length of the workweek. Our 0.6% MoM estimate for hourly earnings implies 5.3% YoY, up from 4.7% YoY in December.”
Citibank
“We expect a soft 70K increase in January Nonfarm Payrolls, although with substantial two sided risks due to the greater than usual uncertainty surrounding worker shortages related to the spread of the Omicron variant. That said, we expect a clearer continued downward trend in the unemployment rate to emerge in coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends post-ECB gains towards 1.1500 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD braces for the biggest weekly gains since March 2020 with eyes on the US monthly employment data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshes a three-week high to 1.1470, up 0.35% intraday, while heading into the European session.
GBP/USD: UK Politics, Brexit probe bulls near 1.3600, US employment data eyed
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high, stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day around fortnight top. Fears of UK PM Johnson’s sacking, German official’s warning to Britain and Northern Ireland’s halt to Brexit checks probe bulls.
Gold nears the wall of resistance at $1,810 ahead of US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) returns to the buyer’s plate, after a brief disappearance, as upbeat equities join the US dollar south-run to keep the yellow metal above $1,800. Also contributing to the metal’s bullish bias is the rush towards risk-safety amid inflation fears, flagged recently by the ECB and the BOE.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.