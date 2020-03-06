NFP: Payrolls basking mild weather – TDS

Payrolls surged by 273K in Feb after 273K in Jan (revised from 225K). Strength was likely exaggerated by mild weather, but a still-healthy trend has also been signaled by claims. That said, the sample week was February 9-15, before COVID-19 fears began to surge, and trends are likely to weaken, as analysts at TD Securities notes.
Key quotes
“Payrolls rose 273K in February, well above the 175K consensus; the TD Securities forecast was 170K. Revisions added 85K to the prior two months.”
“The unemployment rate fell 0.1 point to 3.5%, reversing the rise in January; 3.5% is a 50-year low. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3%, matching consensus (TD: 0.4%), following 0.2% in January (unrevised).”
“The market remains much more attuned to sentiment, leaving little attention for the data. That said, the upbeat data should help stem the bleeding of the USD against its peers like EUR, GBP, JPY, and CHF. It may also take some shine out of gold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after strong NFP
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD edges lower after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
WTI: Registers four-day losing streak, $45.30 offers nearby support
WTI stays weak around $46.00, down -0.05%, during the Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark declines for the fourth consecutive day below 10-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.