- US ISM Manufacturing PMI employment sub-component rises from 53.7% to 54.5% in May.
- Our NFP leading indicators table shows a mixed picture ahead of the highly-NFP-correlated Wednesday hard data releases.
The employment picture in the United States turns a bit greener in the manufacturing sector, according to the Employment Index in the Institute for Supply Management survey for the month of June. The ISM Manufacturing PMI shows a continuously improving picture in the labor market, as the Employment Index surged from 53.7% to 54.5%, the second month in a row with a positive outcome. The full Manufacturing PMI declined just a tad from 52.1 to 51.7 but still performed better than expectations, as it was forecasted to fall down to 51.0.
Our fundamental analysis guide to trade the US jobs report classifies the US ISM Manufacturing PMI employment sub-component as one of the ten leading indicators that provide some hints of the status and trend of the labor market. According to our NFP crash course, "the index is expressed in percentage terms, and a higher reading means the majority of respondents’ comments indicate optimism about business conditions and the overall economy, a case for a strong NFP". Also, "some analysts suggest that the Manufacturing ISM has a closer relationship with payrolls, as jobs in this sector can be easier to measure".
US jobs report pre-release checklist – JuL 5th, 2019
|Previous Non-Farm Payrolls
|Negative
|Disappointing report with just 75k jobs added and negative revisions for prior months
|Challenger Job Cuts
|-
|To be published on Wednesday July 3rd at 12.30 GMT
|Initial Jobless Claims
|-
|To be published on Wednesday July 3rd at 12.30 GMT
|Continuing Jobless Claims
|-
|To be published on Wednesday July 3rd at 12.30 GMT
|ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
|-
|To be published on Wednesday July 3rd at 14 GMT
|ISM Manufacturing PMI
|Positive
|The Employment sub-index in the Manufacturing PMI grew 0.8% in June, from 53.7% to 54.5%.
|University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index
|Neutral
|UMich Consumer Confidence retraced a bit from last month's decade-highs, but still sitting comfortably on the high-end of a long-term uptrend.
|Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index
|Negative
|The Conference Board Consumer Confidence stumbled last month, falling by 13 points to just above the 120 level seen in January during the last US government shutdown.
|ADP Employment Report
|-
|To be published on Wednesday July 3rd at 12.15 GMT
|JOLTS Job Openings
|Positive
|Job openings stayed at 7.5M in April, still very close to the multiyear highs seen earlier in the year.
Five more indicators, with the better-correlated-to-NFP ADP Employment Report and Jobless Claims among them, are yet to be released on Wednesday before Friday's full employment report, so there's still plenty of inputs to get on the NFP Leading Indicators table. As of now, the picture looks quite mixed, with this Manufacturing PMI survey being the most positive signal with the healthy numbers shown in the JOLTS Job Openings. The University of Michigan Consumer Confidence is also doing alright, just retracing a bit from multi-year highs.
On the other hand, the dismal jobs report from last month and the very disappointing Conference Board Consumer Confidence released last week add some negative signs to the picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats
EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle
The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.