The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since late October and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. The index is currently placed around the 99.00 mark, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders now await the crucial US inflation data before placing fresh directional bets.

The September US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will be published later today and will be scrutinized for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the Greenback. In the meantime, dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations overshadow Thursday's upbeat US labor market reports and continue to act as a headwind for the buck.

Recent comments from several Fed officials suggested that another interest rate cut in December is all but certain. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates an over 85% probability of a move next week. Furthermore, reports suggest that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is seen as the frontrunner to become the next Fed Chair and is expected to enact US President Donald Trump's calls for lower rates, which, in turn, favors the USD bears.

Nevertheless, the DXY remains on track to register losses for the second straight week, and the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the index remains to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery is more likely to get sold into and remain limited.