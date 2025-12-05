TRENDING:
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains close to multi-week low, around 99.00 ahead of US PCE data

  • The USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the lowest level since late October.
  • Bets that the Fed will cut rates again next week continue to undermine demand for the Greenback.
  • Bearish traders now look forward to the release of the US PCE Price Index before placing fresh bets.
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from its lowest level since late October and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. The index is currently placed around the 99.00 mark, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders now await the crucial US inflation data before placing fresh directional bets.

The September US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will be published later today and will be scrutinized for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the Greenback. In the meantime, dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations overshadow Thursday's upbeat US labor market reports and continue to act as a headwind for the buck.

Recent comments from several Fed officials suggested that another interest rate cut in December is all but certain. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates an over 85% probability of a move next week. Furthermore, reports suggest that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is seen as the frontrunner to become the next Fed Chair and is expected to enact US President Donald Trump's calls for lower rates, which, in turn, favors the USD bears.

Nevertheless, the DXY remains on track to register losses for the second straight week, and the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the index remains to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery is more likely to get sold into and remain limited.

US Dollar Price Last 7 Days

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.51%-0.75%-0.93%-0.57%-1.35%-0.79%-0.24%
EUR0.51%-0.24%-0.45%-0.06%-0.84%-0.30%0.28%
GBP0.75%0.24%-0.21%0.18%-0.60%-0.07%0.52%
JPY0.93%0.45%0.21%0.37%-0.42%0.13%0.71%
CAD0.57%0.06%-0.18%-0.37%-0.80%-0.26%0.34%
AUD1.35%0.84%0.60%0.42%0.80%0.54%1.13%
NZD0.79%0.30%0.07%-0.13%0.26%-0.54%0.58%
CHF0.24%-0.28%-0.52%-0.71%-0.34%-1.13%-0.58%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

EUR/USD edges higher to mid-1.1600s; looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

EUR/USD edges higher to mid-1.1600s; looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

The EUR/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.1680 region, or the highest level since October 17. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.1600s and remain on track to register gains for the second straight week.

GBP/USD: Constructive view prevails above 1.3300 ahead of US PCE inflation data

GBP/USD: Constructive view prevails above 1.3300 ahead of US PCE inflation data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation report later on Friday. The US delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index report for September could offer some hints about the US interest rate path.

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed expectations; traders await US PCE inflation data

Gold edges higher amid dovish Fed expectations; traders await US PCE inflation data

Gold struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the $4,175 area, or the vicinity of the weekly trough, and oscillates in a narrow trading range during the Asian session on Friday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the September Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, or the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. 

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges experience a surge in inflows. Technically, the pullback in PI risks further losses, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is flashing a sell signal. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

