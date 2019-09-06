NFP: Broad slowdown in hiring cannot be ignored – Wells Fargo

The US official employment report released today showed that the economy added 130K jobs in August. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the slower hiring suggest that more easing from the Federal Reserve seems likely.
Key Quotes:
“Although there were a few good numbers in the August employment report, including stronger wage growth, rising labor force participation and a rebound in the average workweek, a broad slowdown in hiring cannot be ignored.”
“Employers added a total of 130K new jobs, but only 96K of those were in the private sector. Preliminary operations for the 2020 Census led to the hiring of 25,000 temporary federal workers.”
“More encouraging was the 0.4% rise in average hourly earnings, although following a similar gain last August, the year-over-year change edged down to 3.2%.”
“Yes, the labor market remains tight and stronger productivity growth gives some scope for companies to offer higher wages without cutting into profits. However, the job opening rate has edged lower over the past year, while the share of small businesses raising compensation has rolled over since 2018.”
“Consumer fundamentals remain in good shape, but we expect the FOMC to cut the fed funds rate another 25 bps at its meeting later this month to offset the lingering headwinds on the economy stemming from slowing global growth and trade policy uncertainty.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has moved up after the US Non-Farm Payrolls missed with 130K, but wages beat with 3.2% YoY. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.