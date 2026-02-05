THB: Election uncertainty impacts currency – OCBC

OCBC Bank's report highlights the softer footing of the Thai Baht (THB) due to election-related uncertainty and a firmer USD. Thailand's upcoming election on February 8 could significantly influence the THB through sentiment and policy channels. The report notes that a clear election outcome could support the THB, while a fragile coalition may hinder economic policy implementation.

Election impacts THB sentiment

"Interim weakness playing out. USDTHB continued to inch higher, tracking the USD rebound and weaker gold sentiment while also inching closer to election day (8 Feb)."

"We had earlier indicated that softer growth momentum and election-related uncertainty add to two-way risks, with near-term USDTHB bias tilting modestly higher."

"A clear outcome allowing for the formation of majority government is the most positive as economic policies can potentially be implemented smoothly. This should also be supportive of THB, and we reckon some of the weakness can dissipate and that THB should revert to taking cues from broader macro drivers including risk sentiments, USD trend."

