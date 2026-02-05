TRENDING:
BoC’s Macklem: I welcome the nomination of Kevin Warsh

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said that he welcomes the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair. In a speech at the Empire Club in Toronto on Thursday.

He addedthat he knows Warsh has deep knowledge of financial markets and the international monetary system, and is looking forward to working with him.

Key takeaways:

I welcome the nomination of Kevin Warsh. I've known Kevin for a long time.

Warsh has deep knowledge of financial markets and the international monetary system.

Looking forward to working with Warsh.

A less predictable Fed would have an impact on US rates.

In that case, you would expect to see some impact on the 5-year US Treasury interest rate.

If US Fed policy becomes less predictable, that's going to impact us all.”

Bank of Canada FAQs

The Bank of Canada (BoC), based in Ottawa, is the institution that sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Canada. It does so at eight scheduled meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings that are held as required. The BoC primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at between 1-3%. Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Canadian Dollar (CAD) and vice versa. Other tools used include quantitative easing and tightening.

In extreme situations, the Bank of Canada can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the BoC prints Canadian Dollars for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker CAD. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The Bank of Canada used the measure during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit froze after banks lost faith in each other’s ability to repay debts.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of Canada purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the BoC stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Canadian Dollar.

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
