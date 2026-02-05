BoC’s Macklem: I welcome the nomination of Kevin Warsh

Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem said that he welcomes the nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair. In a speech at the Empire Club in Toronto on Thursday.

He addedthat he knows Warsh has deep knowledge of financial markets and the international monetary system, and is looking forward to working with him.

Key takeaways:

A less predictable Fed would have an impact on US rates.



In that case, you would expect to see some impact on the 5-year US Treasury interest rate.



If US Fed policy becomes less predictable, that's going to impact us all.”