New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rises to 5.2% in Q2 vs. 5.3% expected

New Zealand’s Unemployment Rate rose to 5.2% in the second quarter (Q2) from 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the official data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday. The figure came in below the market consensus of 5.3%.
Furthermore, the New Zealand’s Employment Change arrived at -0.1% in Q2 from an increase of 0.1% in Q1, compared with the consensus forecast of -0.1%. The participation rate in New Zealand decreased to 70.5% in Q2, compared to 70.8% in the previous reading.
Market reaction to the New Zealand’s employment data
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.04% lower on the day to trade at 0.5900.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further consolidation on the table
Another inconclusive day sees AUD/USD alternating gains with losses around the 0.6470 region on Tuesday, always on the back of the continuation of the Greenback’s rebound. In the meantime, trade discussions keep dictating the sentiment alongside speculation around the Fed.
EUR/USD: Firm support lies around 1.1400
The US dollar extended its gains and US yields moved unevenly on Tuesday, while EUR/USD wavered and failed to build on Monday’s modest pullback, lingering below the 1.1600 hurdle. Meanwhile, traders remain on the lookout for fresh progress in trade talks, even as uncertainty over who will succeed Fed Chair Powell keeps sentiment on edge.
Gold stays bid and close to the $3,400 mark
Gold maintains its bid bias on Tuesday, now giving away some gains and receding to the $3,380 region per troy ounce. The daily improvement in the precious metal comes on the back of the Greenback’s lack of clear direction and mixed US yields across the spectrum.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Treasury companies ramp up demand amid record outflows in ETH ETFs
Ethereum (ETH) failed to hold the $3,700 level on Tuesday despite SharpLink Gaming's (SBET) announcement that it acquired over 83,000 ETH last week. Rather than reacting to the buying pressure of corporate entities, the top altcoin's move closely aligns with a record daily outflow of $465 million in US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.