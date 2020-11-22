New Zealand’s (NZ) consumption, as represented by the retail spending, unexpectedly jumped in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics NZ showed on Monday.

The NZ Retail Sales rebounded 28% in Q0Q Q3 vs. -15.9% expected and -14.6% booked in the previous quarter.

Excluding autos, the Retail Volume came in at 24.1% QoQ in Q3 vs. -12.6% expectations and -13.7% prior.

Note that the data comes during the period when level 3 restrictions were placed on the Auckland region due to an outbreak of COVID-19. The rest of New Zealand was placed under level 2.

NZD/USD reaction

The NZD/USD pair bounced-off a daily low of 0.6916 on the big beat in the NZ Retail Sales, now trading flat at 0.6929 levels.