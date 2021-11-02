New Zealand Unemployment beats forecasts, NZD firms

New Zealand Unemployment beat forecasts which are supporting the NZD/USD rate that trades 0.15% on the day so far.
The New Zealand Unemployment rate for the third quarter (Q3) arrived at 3.4% vs the estimated 3.9% and previous 4.0%.
The New Zealand Employment Change (Q/Q) Q3 came in at 2.0% vs the estimated 0.4% and the prior 1.0%; with the previous revised to 1.1%).
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Average Hourly Earnings (Q/Q) Q3 came in at 1.2% vs the estimated 1.5% and the previous 0.7%.
The Kiwi started the day off lower as the currency tracked a lower Aussie following the Reserve Bank of Australia saying that it was prepared to be patient.
''That looks to have caught a market looking for a more upbeat tone off guard, and the AUD slipped. From here on in, it’s up to the data, and the outlook could change quickly, as it did here,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
However, this labour market data is likely going to help stop the rot in NZD for the session ahead, especially with the Participation Rate jumping to 71.2% from 70.5% prior.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Statistics New Zealand is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the New Zealand labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the New Zealand economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.1580 as the Fed looms
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.1600 level, as the dollar strengthens while government bond yields retreated. Cooling expectations for rate hikes and persistent supply chains issues weigh on investors’ mood ahead of Fed’s decision.
GBP/USD: Bears bracing for a bumpy road to 1.3570
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3620, the lowest level in three weeks as traders brace for the key Wednesday morning in Asia. Although a clear downside break of 50-DMA and bearish MACD signals back the GBP/USD sellers, nearness to the key support zones and the RSI line’s proximity to the oversold area can put a floor under the prices.
Gold: Bulls run into a wall of resistance at the 61.8% golden ratio
The price of gold fell some 0.3% to $1,786.45/oz overnight from a high of $1,796.43 while market participants stayed focused on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which is now underway. Gold is meeting a critical level of resistance ahead of the FOMC outcome on Wednesday.
Polkadot enters price discovery mode as DOT targets $100
Polkadot price has continued to display its leadership as an outperformer in the altcoin market. However, because it has made new all-time highs, it has entered into price discovery mode, which means the highs are unknown until market participants ...
Fed Interest Rate Decision: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on rate hikes and inflation will set market direction.