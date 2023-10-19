New Zealand Trade Balance arrives at -$15.33B YoY in September vs. $-15.52B prior

According to the latest data released by Statistics New Zealand on Friday, the nation’s Trade Balance (NZD) came in at $-15.33B YoY in September versus $-15.52B prior.
Further details suggest that Exports eased to $4.87B during the said month versus $4.97B prior whereas Imports dropped to $7.20B compared to $7.24B in previous readings.
Market reaction
At the press time, the NZD/USD pair is down 0.11% on the day to trade at 0.5842.
About New Zealand Trade Balance
Trade balance, released by Statistics New Zealand, is the difference between the value of country's exports and imports, over a period of year. A positive balance means that exports exceed imports, a negative ones means the opposite. Positive trade balance illustrates high competitiveness of country's economy.
