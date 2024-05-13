New Zealand hits record net migration loss, loses 52,500 citizens for the year ended in March

New Zealand saw it's single-worst YoY net migration loss for the year ended in March, with New Zealand population outflows of 52,500 YoY.
New Zealand migrant departures outnumbered arrivals nearly three to one in the MArch 2024 year, with total population inflows of 25,800 compared to 78,200 outflows.
Market reaction
NZD/USD continues to cycle familiar territory near the 0.6000 handle, with the pair stuck in the midrange heading into Tuesday's early Pacific market session.
