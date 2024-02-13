New Zealand Food Price Index climbs 0.9% in January versus December's -0.1%

The New Zealand Food Price Index rebounded to 0.9% MoM in January, tipping into a six-month high but remains well below the previous peak of 1.6% in July of 2023.
Stats NZ noted that the key drivers of recent inflationary pressures were rent increases, following by food prices and tobacco products.
The greatest contributor to increasing food prices came from grocery food items, driven by chocolate, dairy, and egg prices. New Zealand food prices rose both MoM and on an annualized basis.
Market reaction
The NZD/USD is rising into 0.6060 after a sharp decline on Tuesday, and the pair is poised for a recovery rebound provided Kiwi bidders can keep the pair over the near-term low of 0.6050.
About New Zealand Food Price Index
The Food Price Index (FPI) released by the Statistics New Zealand measures price changes of food bought by households. New Zealand depends upon exporting agricultural goods and food products. Thus, high food prices relatively suggest an increase of trade interests. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is negative (or Bearish)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles on strong US CPI, Fed rate cut hopes diminish
The AUD/USD edged lower on Tuesday amid a strong US inflation report that pushed aside expectations rate cut expectations of the US Federal Reserve. Therefore, the pair dropped 1.18%, trading at around 0.6455 after hitting a new year-to-date low of 0.6442.
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.0700 after US CPI inflation mucks up rate cut hopes
EUR/USD tumbled 0.9% on Tuesday after US Consumer Price Index inflation came in above market expectations. Money markets’ expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve got knocked back as US inflation proves stickier than investors were hoping for.
Gold plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam after Wall Street's opening, with XAU/USD trading below the critical $2,000 mark as resurgent inflationary pressures in the US economy further weigh on rate cut odds.
Bitcoin price drops below $50,000 as US CPI shows inflation remains stubbornly high
After hitting the $50,000 milestone on Monday, Bitcoin price has pulled back, coming on the back of US CPI Inflation data on Tuesday, which showed that the possibility of a rate cut remains hopium, at least for now.
CPI: A bitter pill
The harsh CPI data set surprised many investors as a stark reminder of the persistent inflationary pressures in the economy. This came as a bitter pill for those who may have interpreted the relatively benign annual inflation revisions released last week as something akin to an all-clear.