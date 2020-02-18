Negative impact of coronavirus globally could be as low as 0.1% - Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs analysts, in their latest note, argued that the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economic growth is likely to be limited.

Key Quotes:

“The expected impact on US GDP is at -0.5% for Q1, which will be clawed back over Q2 and Q3.

Expect the negative impact of the coronavirus globally could be as low as 0.1%.

Impact on 2020 S&P 500 EPS in 2020 to be limited

Recommend buying more of cyclical and value stocks.

Unless there is some significant change, the impact will be felt on companies most exposed to China.”