Natural Gas Price News: XNG/USD recovers to $2.75 amid market consolidation

- Natural Gas Price prints the first daily gains in four while bouncing off fortnight low.
- US Dollar bulls take a breather amid a light calendar in Asia.
- Upbeat US data, hawkish Fed talks and fears of China economic slowdown weigh on energy prices.
- US economic calendar, EIA Natural Gas Storage Change eyed for clear XNG/USD directions.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) picks up bids to $2.75 early Thursday morning in Asia as energy traders await more clues to defend the previous losses, posting a corrective bounce off the short-term key moving average of late.
That said, a light calendar in Asia and a lack of major news allow the US Dollar bulls to take a breather. Also likely to have triggered the XNG/USD recovery is the cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s official weekly Natural Gas storage change data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Above all, fears of witnessing a softer economic transition in China, one of the world’s biggest commodity users, as well as receding supply-crunch fears of the energy instruments, seem to weigh on the Natural Gas Price.
Furthermore, the strong US Dollar has inverse ties with the XNG/USD and keeps the commodity sellers hopeful of late. It should be observed that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a fresh high since March 15 on Wednesday while flashing a figure close to the 105.00 threshold before retreating to 104.85 afterward, around 104.90 by the press time. Even so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies remains on the way to posting an eighth consecutive weekly gain amid economic optimism.
While trading the key catalysts, upbeat US activity and output data join the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) signals to defend the rate hikes and gain major attention. On the same line could be the Fed’s Beige Book suggesting a soft landing in the US and China woes that favor the Greenback’s haven demand.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain depressed after Wall Street benchmarks closed in the red for the second consecutive day. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to a two-week high of around 4.30% and the two-year refreshed weekly top above 5.0%, which in turn offered notable strength to the US Dollar.
Looking ahead, multiple Fed policymakers are scheduled for speeches and can direct the XNG/USD prices. On the same line could be the second-tier clues of the US employment and activity numbers, as well as the weekly Natural Gas inventories.
Technical analysis
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) bounces off the 50-DMA support of around $2.71 to aim for a $2.80 upside hurdle. However, the 200-DMA level of near $2.97 and the three-month-old rising support line surrounding $2.69 appear more important levels to watch for clear directions of the XNG/USD price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6350 after dismal Aussie trade data, RBA Lowe eyed
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 after Australia’s Trade Balance showed surplus shrinking more than expected to 8,039M in July. The pair remains weighed down by risk aversion-led broad US Dollar demand. RBA Lowe's speech and China trade data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats towards three-month low surrounding 1.0700 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
EUR/USD bears stay in the driver’s seat despite late Wednesday’s corrective bounce, declining to 1.0720. The Euro pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months while bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly loss.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,950 as yields drive US Dollar higher
Gold portrays a corrective bounce from one-week low to $1,918, after declining in the last five consecutive days. In doing so, the bright metal seeks more clues to defend the latest downside despite being bearish amid firmer US Dollar and the United States Treasury bond yields, not to forget fears emanating from China.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
Back to higher for longer
US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.