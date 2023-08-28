Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD sits near two-week high; technical setup favours bulls

- Natural Gas price scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week top.
- The recent bounce from the 100-day SMA and the ascending channel formation favour bulls.
- Positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an extension of the positive move.
Natural Gas price builds on the goodish rebound from a multi-week low, around the $2.5760 area touched last Thursday and gains strong follow-through traction for the third successive day. The XNG/USD jumps to the $2.8560 region, or a nearly two-week peak during the Asian session on Monday and seems poised to appreciate further.
The recent move-up witnessed over the past two months or so has been along an upward-sloping channel, which points to a well-established short-term bullish trend. This, along with the recent bounce from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), validates the constructive outlook for the XNG/USD. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving in positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the Natural Gas price is to the upside.
Hence, a subsequent strength towards the $2.9400 intermediate hurdle, en route to the $3.0000 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended and lift the XNG/USD towards the monthly peak, around the $3.0580 zone, en route to the 200-day SMA, near the $3.1535 area. This is followed by the top end of the aforementioned trend-channel, currently pegged near the $3.2355 region, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
On the flip side, the $2.7900-$2.7800 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 50-day SMA, around the $2.7055 region. A convincing break below the latter will expose the trend-channel support near the $2.6085 zone, which is closely followed by the 100-day SMA, around the $2.5600 level. Some follow-through selling will confirm the trend-channel breakdown and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
XNG/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
