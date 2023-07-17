Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD reverses from support-turned-resistance surrounding $2.55

- Natural Gas takes offers to refresh intraday low, fades Friday’s rebound from monthly low.
- Previous support line from early June, 200-SMA prods XNG/USD buyers amid downbeat RSI.
- Looming bull cross on MACD, multiple hurdles toward the south challenge Natural Gas sellers.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) drops for the fourth consecutive day, fading the bounce off the monthly low, to around $2.53 amid Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the XNG/USD retreats from a six-week-old previous support line, around $2.55 by the press time.
Also challenging the Natural Gas buyers is the absence of the oversold RSI and the sustained trading beneath the 200-SMA hurdle of around $2.57.
It should be noted, however, that the looming bull cross on the MACD can help recall the XNG/USD bulls in a case where the commodity buyers manage to cross the 200-SMA hurdle of around $2.57.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from June 26, close to $2.65 at the latest, will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, the latest bottom of the XNG/USD price near $2.49 precedes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June’s upside, near $2.47, as well as a six-week-old horizontal support zone of around $2.44-43, to challenge the Natural Gas sellers.
Overall, the Natural Gas Price is likely to witness a pullback but the bearish trend is far from the sight.
Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6800 after mixed China's data dump
AUD/USD is closing in on 0.6800, extending its retreat after a mixed Chinese data dump in Asia on Monday. The Aussie pair stays defensive, reversing from a one-month high, as investors digest China's activity data amid a broad US Dollar rebound at the start of a new week.
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
Gold could correct toward $1,940 amid a Bear Cross
Gold price is holding its corrective downside intact near $1,950 at the start of the week on Monday, having retreated from two-month highs on Friday. The USD is clinging to recovery gains, in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, awaiting top-tier US economic data amid the Fed ‘blackout period’.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
About to get wild
Hold on to your hats things are about to get wild. Did you see that price action in New York on Friday, and in the AUS200 it looks like a classic one day reversal. OK, so lets be a little cautious and allow the Monday trading NY time a chance to just hold on here by its finger nails and pull back from the awaiting abyss?