Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD drops to $2.37 within nearby descending triangle

- Natural Gas price remains pressured after snapping two-day winning streak.
- 50-DMA adds strength to $2.45 upside hurdle, 21-DMA acts as additional support.
- Sluggish oscillators suggest continuation of further XNG/USD grind within bullish chart formation.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) holds lower grounds near $2.37 during the early hours of Tuesday, after posting the first daily loss in three the previous day.
In doing so, the XNG/USD price remains inside a two-week-old descending triangle formation amid sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI (14).
As a result, the Natural Gas Price is likely to remain sideways within a bullish chart pattern, currently between $2.45 and $2.32. That said, the 50-DMA adds strength to the $2.45 upside hurdle.
It’s worth noting that an upside break of $2.45 won’t hesitate to challenge a downward-sloping resistance line from March 08, close to $2.57. Following that, the six-week high marked on Friday at around $2.58 can act as the last defense of the Natural Gas sellers.
On the contrary, the 21-DMA level of around $2.33 restricts the immediate downside of the XNG/USD price before directing the energy instrument towards the bottom of the stated triangle, near $2.32.
Should the quote remains bearish past $2.32, the yearly low marked in April around $2.11 and the $2.00 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.
Overall, the Natural Gas Price remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback in the quote.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further consolidation expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Well set for further downside past 0.6650 on RBA Day
AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA consolidation as it prints mild losses around 0.6630 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair defends the previous day’s U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD set to take 1.1000 amid US default woes and hawkish ECB bets, Eurozone CPI eyed
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar’s retreat to snap three-day downtrend near 1.0990 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair also benefits from the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Eurozone inflation data amid return of the bloc’s traders after a long weekend.
Gold struggles below $2,000 amid US default fears, hawkish Fed bets
Gold price aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood around $1,980, after a downbeat week-start, as full markets return on Tuesday. The XAU/USD justifies mixed plays surrounding the US debt ceiling expiration and First Republic Bank.
Level Finance suffers $1 million hack amid buggy smart contract exploit, loses 214K LVL tokens
Level Finance, a renowned decentralized exchange (DEX) is the latest victim of an exploit. Based on a recent report, the company suffered a security breach that saw the exploiter steal over $1 million of the exchange’s ticker token, Level Finance (LVL).
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No change, nothing new for the Aussie Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60% to “assess the impact” of rate hikes. Friday's Statement on Monetary Policy could be more important than the meeting.