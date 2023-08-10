Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD bulls run out of steam below $3.08 key resistance

- Natural Gas Price retreats from five-month high, prints the first daily loss in six.
- Overbought RSI prods XNG/USD bulls as multi-day-old horizontal resistance area joins rising trend line from May.
- Energy sellers need validation from previous resistance line stretched from March 14.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) prints mild losses around $3.00 during early Thursday as it braces for the US inflation data at the highest level in five months.
In doing so, the XNG/USD not only justifies the pre-data consolidation but also portrays the failure to cross a convergence of the five-month-old horizontal resistance area and an ascending trend line from May, close to $3.08.
Also challenging the bullish bias about the Natural Gas Price is the overbought RSI (14) line.
It’s worth noting, however, that the XNG/USD sellers must offer a daily closing beneath a rising strength from Mach 14, close to $3.00 at the latest, to retake control.
Even so, June’s peak of $2.93 and May’s high surrounding $2.81 can test the Natural Gas bears before giving them control.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the $3.08 resistance confluence could quickly direct the XNG/USD buyers toward the 200-DMA hurdle of around $3.37.
Should the Natural Gas buyers occupy the driver’s seat past $3.37, the $4.00 round figure and the yearly high of near $4.17 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, Natural Gas seeks a pullback in prices before resuming a fresh upside toward crossing the immediate key resistance confluence.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
