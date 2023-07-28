Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD bounces off key support to reclaim $2.60 ahead of Fed inflation

- Natural Gas Price picks up bids to recover from weekly low, snaps two-day losing streak.
- Two-month-old rising support line prods XNG/USD bears as US Dollar stabilizes ahead of Core PCE Price Index data.
- 50-DMA, steady RSI also favor Natural Gas recovery as market awaits Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
- Five-month-old horizontal resistance, descending trend line from March appear strong challenges for the XNG/USD bulls.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) clings to mild gains around $2.63 during the mid-Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the XNG/USD prints the first daily gains in three while bouncing off the weekly low.
That said, the energy instrument dropped the most in more than a fortnight the previous day amid the broad US Dollar strength.
The XNG/USD downside, however, failed to conquer an upward-sloping support line from late May, around $2.58 by the press time.
It should be noted that the steady RSI (14) and the 50-DMA challenge the Natural Gas sellers unless the quote provides a daily closing beneath the $2.56 level.
Following that the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-April downside, near $2.48, will be in the spotlight before directing the XNG/USD bears toward the previous monthly low surrounding $2.17.
On the contrary, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $2.71 guards the immediate upside of the Natural Gas price ahead of a five-month-old horizontal resistance surrounding $2.78.
Even if the XNG/USD crosses the $2.78 hurdle, a downward-sloping resistance line from March, close to $2.89 by the press time, will act as the last defense of the bears.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
