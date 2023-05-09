Natural Gas Price Analysis: Tests two-day uptrend near $2.35 as 21-DMA probes XNG/USD bulls

- Natural Gas price drops for the first time in three days, retreats from one-week high.
- 21-DMA prods XNG/USD bulls but steady RSI (14), clear break of 10-DMA favor energy buyers.
- Multi-day-old resistance lines stand tall to challenge Natural Gas buyers; five-week-old descending trend line is the key support.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) price struggles to extend the latest rebound, printing mild losses near $2.34 amid early Tuesday.
With this, the 21-DMA seems to cap the energy instrument’s immediate upside amid a steady RSI (14). However, a daily closing beyond the 10-DMA, the first in seven days, keeps the XNG/USD buyers hopeful.
Hence, the Natural Gas buyers may wait for a daily close beyond the 21-DMA hurdle of around $2.35 to initiate fresh long positions.
Even so, downward-sloping resistance lines from early March, around $2.42 and $2.54, can challenge the quote’s further upside.
Also acting as an upside filter for the XNG/USD price is the previous monthly high of around $2.58.
Should the Natural Gas price remains firmer past $2.58, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the mid-March swing high of around $2.75 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 10-DMA support of $2.32 will prod the latest bullish bias about the XNG/USD price.
Following that, the $2.30 round figure and the latest swing low of around $2.14 can entertain the Natural Gas sellers. However, a five-week-old descending support line close to $2.07 and the $2.00 psychological magnet can challenge the XNG/USD bears afterward.
Overall, the Natural Gas price lures the buyers but the upside remains doubtful below $2.58.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
