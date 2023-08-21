Natural Gas Price Analysis: Falling wedge lures XNG/USD bulls but $2.76 guards immediate recovery

Share:

Natural Gas Price picks up bids to extend late Friday’s rebound from two-week low within bullish chart pattern.

Convergence of 50-EMA, falling wedge’s top line challenges XNG/USD buyers.

Sluggish oscillators suggest continuation of upward grind; sellers need validation from 11-week-old support line.

Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) clings to mild gains around $2.72–73 during early Monday as it stretches the late Friday’s corrective bounce amid a sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the energy instrument also justifies the market’s cautious optimism, as well as a pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY).

It’s worth noting that the recently sluggish MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s grinding near the 50.0 level suggest the XNG/USD’s further advances.

However, a convergence of the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins a top-line of the two-week-old falling wedge bullish chart formation to highlight the $2.76 as a tough nut to crack for Natural Gas buyers.

June’s top and the monthly high, respectively near $2.93 and $3.07, can test the XNG/USD buyers before directing them toward the theoretical target of around $3.11.

On the contrary, the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to $2.63 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the Natural Gas Price.

Following that, an ascending support line from early June, around $2.59 as we write, will act as the last defense of the XNG/USD bulls.

Overall, the Natural Gas Price is expected to improve but the upside appears limited.

Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited upside expected