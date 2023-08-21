Natural Gas Price Analysis: Falling wedge lures XNG/USD bulls but $2.76 guards immediate recovery

Natural Gas Price picks up bids to extend late Friday’s rebound from two-week low within bullish chart pattern.
Convergence of 50-EMA, falling wedge’s top line challenges XNG/USD buyers.
Sluggish oscillators suggest continuation of upward grind; sellers need validation from 11-week-old support line.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) clings to mild gains around $2.72–73 during early Monday as it stretches the late Friday’s corrective bounce amid a sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the energy instrument also justifies the market’s cautious optimism, as well as a pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY retreats towards 103.00 on Friday’s Doji, Fed remarks at Jackson Hole eyed
It’s worth noting that the recently sluggish MACD signals and the RSI (14) line’s grinding near the 50.0 level suggest the XNG/USD’s further advances.
However, a convergence of the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins a top-line of the two-week-old falling wedge bullish chart formation to highlight the $2.76 as a tough nut to crack for Natural Gas buyers.
June’s top and the monthly high, respectively near $2.93 and $3.07, can test the XNG/USD buyers before directing them toward the theoretical target of around $3.11.
On the contrary, the stated wedge’s bottom line, close to $2.63 by the press time, restricts the immediate downside of the Natural Gas Price.
Following that, an ascending support line from early June, around $2.59 as we write, will act as the last defense of the XNG/USD bulls.
Overall, the Natural Gas Price is expected to improve but the upside appears limited.
Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
