Natural Gas Futures: Upside remains healthy

Open interest in Natural Gas futures markets rose for the fifth session in a row on Tuesday, now by nearly 10K contracts considering advanced prints from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went up by around 8.7K contracts, partially reversing the previous drop.

Natural Gas stays focused on $3.00

Prices of Natural Gas creep higher and navigate levels last seen in late February. The upside comes along rising open interest and volume, opening the door for another assault of the key barrier at the $3.00 mark per MMBtu in the very near-term.