Natural Gas Futures: Upside remains healthy

Open interest in Natural Gas futures markets rose for the fifth session in a row on Tuesday, now by nearly 10K contracts considering advanced prints from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went up by around 8.7K contracts, partially reversing the previous drop.
Natural Gas stays focused on $3.00
Prices of Natural Gas creep higher and navigate levels last seen in late February. The upside comes along rising open interest and volume, opening the door for another assault of the key barrier at the $3.00 mark per MMBtu in the very near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.20 on USD pullback ahead of US ADP, PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2000 amid US dollar’s pullback. Fed’s Kashkari pours cold water on rate hike expectations, raised by US Treasury Secretary Yellen. Covid woes escalate but fail to overturn vaccine optimism. Eurozone economic forecasts, risk catalysts eyed ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3900 as USD retreats ahead of data
GBP/USD is looking to extend daily gains above 1.3900. Pullback in the US dollar lends support to the pair. Risk-on mood keeps investors motivated amid ongoing Brexit concerns, as the focus shifts to the UK/US Services PMIs.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.