Natural Gas Futures: Upside could run out of steam

Open interest in Natural Gas futures markets shrunk for yet another session on Tuesday, this time by nearly 4K contracts in light of advanced prints from CME Group. Volume followed suit and dropped for the second session in a row, this time by around 47.1K contracts.
Natural Gas: The $3.00 mark is just around the corner
Prices of Natural Gas quickly left behind the $2.90 mark per MMBtu on Tuesday and kept pushing higher. While a move to the key barrier at the $3.00 level remains well on the cards, shrinking open interest and volume favour a correction lower in the very near-term.
