Natural Gas Futures: Scope for further upside near term

Considering advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets, open interest went down for the third session in a row on Thursday, this time by nearly 10K contracts. On the flip side, volume extended the uptrend for the fourth straight session, now by almost 51K contracts.
Natural Gas looks to retest $5.00
Thursday’s downtick in prices of natural gas was accompanied by shrinking open interest, indicative that extra losses look unlikely in the very near term and therefore leaving the door open to a probable visit to the $5.00 mark per MMBtu in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.1000 as Ukraine crisis intensifies ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is off the 2022 lows but remains under pressure above 1.1000 amid intense risk-aversion. Russian attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant breaks trust in Kyiv-Moscow peace talks. US NFP eyed alongside the Russia-Ukraine updates.
GBP/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.3350 amid worsening Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is consolidating its rebound below 1.3350 after a sharp plunge on Ukraine's nuclear worries. The elevated uncertainty has eased off slightly, however, the risk-off impulse still remains intact. Investors await the Western response to the Russia-Ukraine escalation and the US NFP.
Gold: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor the bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed
Gold prices tease confirmation of a bullish chart pattern amid risk-off mood. Market sentiment remains sour as Russia fails to respect peace talks by shelling Ukrainian nuke plant. US NFP gains more attention as Fed’s Powell backs monetary policy shift.
Decentraland returns to stable support delaying its 35% rally
Decentraland price set up a triple bottom setup between November 2021 and February 24, signaling a full-blown reversal. While optimistic, this uptrend failed to catch traction as MANA consolidates around a support level.
US NFP Feb Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv Premium
The two-year American labor market recovery will be less important to markets on Friday than a war half-a-world away that could determine the condition of the US economy and Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.