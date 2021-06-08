Natural Gas Futures: Neutral/Bullish near-term

Preliminary figures from CME Group for natural gas futures markets noted open interest went down by almost 1.4K contracts at the beginning of the week. Volume, instead, rose for the second session in a row, this time by nearly 72.1K contracts.
Natural Gas looks to re-visit $3.15
Prices of natural gas started the week on a negative note, although the drop in open interest remains indicative that further downside is not favoured in the very near-term. That said, while extra rangebound could be in place for the time being, a move to recent peaks around the $3.15 mark per MMBtu should not be ruled out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend below 1.2200 on USD rebound, EU/German data eyed
EUR/USD marks the first daily drop in three as it edges lower below 1.2200 ahead Tuesday’s European session. Receding fears of inflation and chatters over the Fed’s next moves, coupled with covid and China headlines, exert downside pressure on the major currency pair ahead of key data from Eurozone and Germany.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.42 on delayed reopening, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.4200, as the renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on Sterling.
Gold fails to resist above $1900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold price is reversing an uptick above $1900, as the US dollar bulls are back on the bids amid worsening market mood. The USD is recovering a part of Monday’s steep drop induced by US Secretary Janet Yellen’s clarification.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...