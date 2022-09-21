Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General, told Reuters on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of military mobilization and threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric."

Additional takeaways

"Nuclear war should never be fought."

"NATO will make sure there is no misunderstaning in Moscow about seriousness of using nuclear weapons."

"So far no changes in Russia's nuclear posture."

"Putin's speech demonstrates war is not going according to his plans."

"Putin miscalculated on Ukraine, he made a big mistake."

"More troops will escalate conflict in Ukraine."

"Confident NATO allies will ratify membership of Sweden, Finland."

"Hope Ukraine war will end at negotiating table but Kyiv needs acceptable outcome."

"NATO will not engage in same kind of dangerous, reckless nuclear rhetoric as Russia's Putin."

"NATO needs to be prepared for the long haul in dealing with Putin."

It is hard to see short-term solution as long as Russia does not accept Ukraine as sovereign nation."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk mood. As of writing, Wall Street's main indexes were up between 0.3% and 0.5%.