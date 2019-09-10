N. Korea says it tested super-large multiple rocket launcher under Kim's guidance – Yonhap

South Korean news Yonhap recently published a story based on North Korea's official newspaper the Rodong Sinmun that says their leader Kim Jong-Un supervised the test-firing of a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Sept. 10 again.

The news report conveyed that this becomes the 10th test North Korea has conducted this year.

FX implications

Markets showed little reaction to the news as it is a given fact that whatever happens in North Korea is on the whims and desires of Mr. Kim. However, a mild risk-off might be witnessed during the US open if President Donald Trump doesn’t like the news that broke after the hermit kingdom offered a peace talk to the White House leader.