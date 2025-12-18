AUD/USD Price Forecasts: Aussie is clinging to the 0.6600 support area

The Australian Dollar is trading practically flat against the Greenback on Thursday, attempting to hold above a support area right below the 0.6600 line, to put an end to a five-day losing streak, after peaking at 0.6679 on December 10.



Recent data from Australia showed that demand for employment declined in November, and consumer confidence deteriorated while inflation expectations grew substantially. All in all, a context posing troubles for the RBA to set its monetary policy.



The US Dollar, on the contrary, has been posting a moderate recovery over the last two days, with investors awaiting the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due later today, for a better assessment of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Technical Analysis: The Aussie looks likely to extend its correction

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains bearish, with the pair correcting lower after a 4% rally from mid-November lows. The 4-hour chart shows the AUD/USD trading at 0.6607, little changed on the daily chart, with indicators pointing lower. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below the zero line with negative readings, suggesting fading bearish pressure, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is recovering from oversold, but still at 38, significantly below the 50 midline.

Aussie sellers have taken a breather at 0.8593, right above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November-December rally, although upside attempts remain frail so far. Further down, the November 30 and December 1 lows, near 0.6540, would come into focus, ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mentioned range, near 0.6520.

Bulls, on the other hand, are likely to find resistance at the 0.6620 previous support area (December 16 lows). A confirmation above that level would bring the December 16 high, at 0.6661, and the December 11 high, at 0.6685, into focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)