As can be expected when the NASDAQ suffers a steep sell off, electric vehicle stocks also tumbled during the session. Tesla, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Ford (NYSE:F) were all trading well below water. One bright spot was Chinese EV makers like BYD and Nio (NYSE:NIO). Barclays initiated coverage of BYD with an Outperform rating and a $40.00 per share price target. The firm says that BYD could potentially outperform Tesla on a global scale, but particularly in the domestic market of China.

Mullen Automotive recently acquired a majority stake in Bollinger Motors, an electric truck startup that made some headlines as a potential Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck competitor. Mullen is also involved in providing electric delivery trucks for an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivery partner, DelPack Logistics. All of this despite Mullen being most widely known for its upcoming Crossover FIVE electric vehicle for the consumer market. Can Mullen juggle all of these balls without needing to raise capital to increase production capacity? This is likely one red flag that current shareholders must be prepared for.

NASDAQ:MULN nearly hit its 52-week low price of $0.52 per share on Tuesday as the markets sold off following a hotter than expected CPI print. Shares of MULN sank by a further 6.58% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.54. It was an ugly day on Wall Street as August’s CPI came in higher than expected with a slight sequential increase from July. The result was the worst trading day since June of 2020. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 1,276 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 4.32%, while the NASDAQ posted a loss of 5.16% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.