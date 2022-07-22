EV stocks were soaring on Thursday following the earnings report from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday after the close. Shares of TSLA jumped by nearly 10% during the session, while other stocks like Rivian, Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) were also trading higher. CEO Elon Musk revealed that EV demand remains high and that the company sees an end to the ‘supply chain hell’ that the industry has suffered from over the past couple of years.

The big news in the EV industry on Thursday was that eCommerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has started to deliver orders with the new electric delivery vans from Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN). The trucks have been spotted in several US cities, and Amazon has stated that it hopes to have them in over 100 different cities by the end of the year. The ultimate goal is to have 100,000 of these vans delivering packages by 2030, as Amazon moves to an all-electric delivery fleet. Amazon’s partners will also be moving to electric including DelPack Logistics which recently signed a deal with Mullen to provide up to 600 electric delivery trucks.

NASDAQ: MULN edged higher as the industry leader acted as the tide that lifted all other EV stocks on Thursday. Shares of MULN rose by 1.83% and closed the trading session at $1.11. Stocks rose higher again as the NASDAQ extended its streak to three straight days. Big tech stocks led the way during intraday trading, although some were falling sharply in after hours trading due to a disappointing earnings report from Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Overall, the Dow Jones gained 162 basis points, the S&P 500 added 0.99%, and the NASDAQ posted a gain of 1.36% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.