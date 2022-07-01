EV stocks were once again on the decline on Thursday ahead of what looks to be a crucial monthly vehicle delivery report for June. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) were all trading below water, while Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) managed a minimal gain. Monthly reports could come as early as Friday morning before the markets open.

The reasons for Mullen’s decline? Aside from downward pressure across all growth sectors, the company’s loyal shareholders were disappointed by an absence of a formal update on its pilot project with a mystery Fortune 500 company. While nothing was set in stone. CEO David Michery did previously state that he would be providing an update to shareholders by the end of the quarter. The final day of the quarter came and went with no updates from Mullen, so shareholders were clearly exercising their frustrations by selling the stock.

NASDAQ:MULN saw its stock slide lower for the sixth consecutive trading day after the company failed to provide a much anticipated update to shareholders. On Thursday, shares of MULN dropped by a further 9.73% and closed the trading session at $1.02 before slipping below the $1.00 mark in after hours trading. Stocks closed out the first half of 2022 on a losing note yet again as all three major indices fell for the third time this week. The Dow Jones sank by 253 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ dropped lower by 0.88% and 1.33% respectively during the session. In all, it was the worst first half posted by the benchmark S&P 500 since 1970.

