Interest is rising in Mullen’s stock as the company announced that the first group of FIVE crossover EVs would be ready to go by October. The company has already announced several new facilities across the country. There isn’t any word on when the models will actually hit the sales floor for consumers but it is promising that Mullen is on track to meet its estimates from earlier this year.

Electric vehicle stocks extended their declines from last Friday as the sector also started the week on the back foot. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued to fall following its stock split last week, and inched lower by a further 1.14%. Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) joined Tesla and Mullen in the red. Chinese EV stocks were also trading lower as investors are anticipating a soft delivery report for the month of August. Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all closed the day below water.

NASDAQ:MULN slipped lower yet again on Monday as the broader markets continued to slide to start the week. Shares of MULN sank by a further 3.03% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.62. The markets opened and closed in the red on Monday as the effects of Chairman Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole last week were still felt around Wall Street. Overall, the Dow Jones slid by 184 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped lower by 0.67%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 1.02% during the session.

