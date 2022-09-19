The warning earlier this week from FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was clearly weighing on investor’s minds. The shipping company warned about a dropoff in global shipping demand, particularly out of Asia, which sent the markets into a panic. Could this also affect demand for EV delivery trucks and vans? We could see orders being cut for companies like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) or Mullen if things continue to be as bleak as FedEx made it seem.

As is the case on most losing days, the EV sector was once again a victim of falling stock prices. The downward selling pressure has hit speculative growth sectors especially hard this year, and weaker companies like Mullen have faced a brunt of the sell off. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) edged lower by 0.13% following another price upgrade from Deutsche Bank from $375 to $400. But other EV makers weren’t so lucky. Stocks like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) were all trading well below water to close the week.

NASDAQ:MULN dropped lower to close the week and did so at a fresh new 52-week low price as the bottom continued to fall out on the EV startup. On Friday, shares of MULN sank by a further 7.56% and closed the trading session at a price of $0.50. Stocks extended their declines on Friday and closed out the worst week of trading since June, posting the fourth losing week in the last five. Overall, the Dow Jones dropped by a further 139 basis points, the S&P fell by 0.72%, and the NASDAQ slipped lower by 0.90% during the session.

