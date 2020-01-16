Moody’s: US-China phase one trade deal will not resolve core differences

The US-based rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service, in its latest report, offers downbeat remarks on the US-China phase one trade deal as well as on the Asia-Pacific corporate sector.

Key Points:

“Outlook for APAC corporates remains negative in 2020 amid slowing global growth and trade policy uncertainty.

While positive, the US-China trade agreement will not resolve core differences, dampening business sentiment globally.

Global economic growth will remain lacklustre, with growth in the US and China decelerating to 1.7% and 5.8% respectively in 2020.

Major central banks, including US Fed ECB, & BOJ will maintain accommodative monetary policies.”